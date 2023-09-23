Boise State missing two starters at San Diego State, but gets one back on defense

The Boise State football team will play Friday’s Mountain West opener against San Diego State without six players, including two starters.

Running back George Holani has not played since the Broncos’ season opener at Washington and is listed out once again against the Aztecs. Fellow starter Ben Dooley, who starts at left guard, is also out, according to a Boise State spokesperson.

Joining Holani and Dooley on the injury list were wide receivers Chase Penry and Cole Wright, running back Tyler Crowe and offensive lineman Ethan Carde.

Of note, starting linebacker DJ Schramm, who missed last week’s victory over North Dakota, was declared active for Friday’s game and was warming up on the field Friday night. Schramm led the Boise State defense last season with 107 tackles.

QUICK HITS

The Broncos wore white jerseys, blue pants and blue helmets. ... Team captains DJ Schramm and Riley Smith were joined by wide receiver Billy Bowens and defensive tackle Michael Callahan as game captains. ... Boise State won the coin toss and elected to defer. ... Boise State will be led onto the field by safety Bryce Cleave, with the Dan Paul Hammer. ... Edge Demitri Washington will carry the American flag and center Garrett Curran the Bleed Blue flag.

BOISE STATE AT SAN DIEGO STATE

When: 8:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Snapdragon Stadium (35,000, grass), San Diego

TV: CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Justin Walters)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 1-2; San Diego State 2-2

Series: The series is tied 4-4. Boise State won last year’s meeting 35-13 in Boise.

Vegas line: Boise State by 6

Weather: High of 74 degrees, 6% chance of rain, 10 mph wind