Boise State missing three starters for Mountain West contest against San Jose State

Three starters and one backup will be out for Boise State’s Mountain West game against San Jose State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

Redshirt senior running back George Holani remains sidelined for the fifth straight game after sustaining a lower-body injury in the Broncos’ opener against Washington.

Sixth-year senior linebacker DJ Schramm will sit out for the second game in a row, and left guard Ben Dooley is also out, his fourth straight missed game.

Redshirt junior Tyler Wegis, who is listed as Ahmed Hassanein’s backup at defensive end, is on the inactive list.

QUICK HITS

The Broncos wore black jerseys, blue pants and blue helmets. ... Team captains DJ Schramm and Riley Smith were joined by right tackle Cade Beresford and edge Demitri Washington as game captains. ... San Jose State won the coin toss and elected to defer. ... Boise State was led onto the field by safety Ty Benefield, carrying the Dan Paul Hammer. ... Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein carried the American flag and wide receiver Shea Whiting the Bleed Blue flag.