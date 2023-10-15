Boise State missing three starters for Mountain West game at Colorado State

The Boise State football team is without the services of two offensive players and three defensive players for Saturday’s Mountain West game against Colorado State.

Sixth-year senior edge Demitri Washington and linebacker DJ Schramm — both starters — are out, and backup defensive end Tyler Wegis is as well. Washington was injured last week against San Jose State, while Schramm last appeared in a game for the Broncos against San Diego State.

On offense, redshirt senior running back George Holani continues to be absent from the lineup. He has not played since the Broncos’ opener at Washington. Backup wide receiver Chase Penry is also out.

QUICK HITS

The Broncos wore white jerseys, white pants and white helmets. ... Team captains Schramm and Riley Smith were joined by quarterback Taylen Green and safety Alexander Teubner as game captains. ... Boise State was led onto the field by punter James Ferguson-Reynolds, carrying the Dan Paul Hammer. ... Running back Ashton Jeanty carried the American flag and nickel Seyi Oladipo the Bleed Blue flag.