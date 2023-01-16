Boise State men’s basketball vs. Nevada: How to watch, prediction and odds

First place in the Mountain West will be on the line when the Boise State men’s basketball team hosts Nevada at 7 p.m. Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos hope Tuesday’s game looks nothing like the first.

Fifth-year senior Marcus Shaver Jr. was playing in his first game since injuring his ankle, and both Tyson Degenhart and Naje Smith fouled out.

“It’s definitely personal, especially when you’re coming off a loss,” Smith told KBOI 670 AM. “You’re hungry and you want to show your home crowd that you’re the team. It’s gonna be exciting.”

Since falling 74-72 at Nevada in their conference opener, the Broncos have won four in a row and are a half game back of Nevada in the league standings. The winner of Tuesday’s game will take over sole possession of first.

“It’s a great feeling. I think it’s where we belong,” Boise State redshirt senior Max Rice said. “I think we’re playing really well, and so are they. It’s a great matchup and I hope we can sell this place out again, because I think it really affects the outcome of the game. I think we play better when this place is sold out.”

In their first meeting Dec. 28, the Broncos led by as many as seven points, 64-56, with 4:22 to play. Then Degenhart and Smith fouled out with 3:41 and 2:04 to play, respectively. With their paint enforcers on the bench, the Broncos struggled to slow Nevada point guard Kenan Blackshear down the stretch.

Blackshear had a hand in seven of Nevada’s final nine baskets, either assisting, getting a steal or scoring himself. He scored the go-ahead layup with 3.8 seconds left after a Pavle Kuzmanovic layup with 13.4 seconds remaining had given Boise State a 72-71 lead.

“He’s having a great year,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “And man, he’s been terrific down the stretch of all their games.”

Tuesday’s game also features the Mountain West’s top two teams in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings. The Broncos enter at No. 20, while Nevada checks in at No. 28, making this a Quad 1 opportunity for both teams.

Story continues

“I think everyone is playing good together right now. I think we’re more efficient than we were back when we played them last time,” Max Rice said. “Offensively I think we’ve gotten a lot better, and they’re playing better, too. ... It should be a high-scoring game, and I am excited to get after it tomorrow.”

NEVADA AT BOISE STATE

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: ExtraMile Arena, Boise

TV: Nevada Sports Net (nevadasportsnet.com)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Abe Jackson)

Records: Boise State 14-4, 4-1 MW; Nevada 15-4, 5-1

Series: The Wolf Pack lead the all-time series 52-31.

KenPom rating: Boise State 27, Nevada 49

KenPom & ESPN predictions

Ken Pomeroy, who created the popular college basketball statistical website KenPom.com, ranks every Division I team using an adjusted efficiency margin, which Pomeroy defines as the difference between a team’s offensive and defensive efficiency.

According to Pomeroy’s detailed statistical analysis, Boise State has a 68% chance of beating Nevada. His score prediction is a 69-64 BSU victory.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index: Boise State has an 73.8% chance of winning with a predicted point differential of 6.4.