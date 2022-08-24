Boise State men’s basketball team adds home-grown talent to class of 2024

The Boise State men’s basketball team plucked a gem from the Gem State as the first commitment to its 2024 class.

Pocatello High junior Julian Bowie announced on social media Tuesday night his verbal commitment to the Broncos.

Bowie, a 6-foot-3 guard, led the Thunder to a state runner-up finish last season as a sophomore. He averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game and was voted to the Idaho Statesman’s 4A All-Idaho First Team. He was a second-team pick as a freshman.

He also had offers from Utah State and Idaho State, and interest from Portland and Utah, according to 247sports.com.

The Broncos have three Idaho high school products on their 2022-23 roster: Bishop Kelly High’s Max and Kade Rice — head coach Leon Rice’s sons — and Burley High’s Jace Whiting.