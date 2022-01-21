Boise State men’s basketball team throws the last jab in rare victory at Utah State

Final score: Boise State 62, Utah State 59

Records: Boise State 14-4, 5-0 MW; Utah State 10-9, 1-5 MW

Player of the game: Redshirt senior Mladen Armus set career highs with 22 points and 19 rebounds. He pulled down 10 of Boise State’s 16 offensive rebounds, which led to 23 second-chance points, to help the Broncos win in Logan for the first time since 2016 and only the fourth time in program history.

Stat of the game: Free throws continue to haunt the Broncos, who entered the game ranked 354th out of 358 Division I teams with a free-throw percentage of 60.2%, according to KenPom.com. Boise State finished 5-for-15 at line. And for as good as he was on the boards, Armus could have made this game a lot less stressful if not for a 2-for-10 performance at the line.

Play of the game: Marcus Shaver Jr. was 0-for-10 from the field before he released a 3-pointer from the top of the key that found nothing but net to break a 59-59 tie and send Boise State to victory.

What’s next: Boise State will play its third game in five days — and fifth game in the past 11 days, in five different states — when the Broncos face San Diego State at 7:30 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Viejas Arena. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, or listen on the radio on 670 AM.

Women’s basketball: Broncos top Wyoming

Boise State made eight of its final 10 shots to upend defending Mountain West Tournament champion Wyoming 70-59 on Wednesday night at ExtraMile Arena.

The victory ended the Broncos’ 14-game losing streak when trailing at halftime and marked their fifth straight win at home over the Cowgirls (6-8, 2-3 MW).

“We’ve been in a lot of games that have come down to the final minute,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said in a news release. “We executed and hit free throws. Elodie (Lalotte) made some big buckets. Trista (Hull) was terrific. Dominique (Leonidas) had some huge steals. It was a total team effort.”

Four Broncos scored in double figures as Boise State (6-11, 2-4) outscored Wyoming 28-11 in the final quarter and closed the game on a 14-3 run.

Story continues

Sophomore guard Mary Kay Naro finished with a team-high 14 points and sealed the victory by making 5-of-6 free throws in the last 1:05. Leonidas added 13 points and four rebounds, Rachel Bowers chipped in a season-high 12 points, and Lalotte totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.

Trailing 48-42 after three quarters, the Broncos broke a 56-all tie on a Bowers jumper with 4:54 remaining, and Hull extended that lead to 61-56 with a three-point play.

Boise State then held Wyoming without a field goal over the final 5:08.

The Broncos return to action Saturday when they host Colorado State at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed live online on the Mountain West Network, or listen on the radio on 670 AM.

WOMEN: BOISE ST. 70, WYOMING 59

WYOMING (6-8, 2-3 MW): McKinley Bradshaw 6-13 7-8 22; Allyson Fertig 3-6 5-7 11; Quinn Weidemann 4-11 1-2 11; Grace Ellis 2-10 7-7 11; Tommi Olson 1-4 0-0 2; Paula Salazar 1-3 0-0 2; Alba Sanchez Ramos 0-3 0-0 0; Emily Mellema 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 20-24 59.

BOISE ST. (6-11, 2-4 MW): Mary Kay Naro 4-11 5-6 14; Dominique Leonidas 5-12 3-4 13; Rachel Bowers 6-8 0-0 12; Elodie Lalotte 4-13 2-2 10; Anna Ostlie 4-5 0-0 9; Trista Hull 3-6 2-4 8; Abby Muse 2-6 0-0 4; Jayda Clark 0-1 0-0 0; Linsey Lovrovich 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 12-16 70.

Wyoming....................... 15 15 18 11 — 59

Boise St...................... 12 14 16 28 — 70

3-point goals — Wyoming 5-24 (Bradshaw 3-6; Weidemann 2-7; Ellis 0-3; Olson 0-2; Salazar 0-2; Sanchez Ramos 0-2; Mellema 0-2), Boise St. 2-9 (Naro 1-5; Ostlie 1-2; Lovrovich 0-1; Leonidas 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Wyoming 33 (Ellis 10), Boise St. 36 (Lalotte 7). Assists — Wyoming 11 ( Weidemann 4), Boise St. 13 (Naro 5). Total fouls — Wyoming 13, Boise St. 17. Technical fouls — None. A — 542.