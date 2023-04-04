Boise State men’s basketball plucks Kansas big man from transfer portal

The Boise State men’s basketball team needed an experienced player inside, and that’s exactly what it will get with Kansas transfer Cam Martin.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward will begin his seventh and final collegiate season with the Broncos this fall after receiving a medical redshirt for the 2022-23 school year.

He entered the transfer portal in late March and announced on social media Tuesday his commitment to the Broncos.

“God’s plan,” Martin wrote on Instagram while posing with his younger brother in a Boise State uniform.

His brother, freshman Alex Martin, will walk on at Boise State.

Cam Martin spent two seasons at Kansas — appearing in just four games — and redshirted during the Jayhawks’ 2021-22 run to a national title. He received a medical redshirt last season after injuring his shoulder.

Before Kansas, Cam Martin played three seasons for Missouri Southern State, where he was a three-time Division II All-American and a 2020 Bevo Francis Small College Basketball Player of the Year finalist. He appeared in 86 games, making 85 starts, and scored 2,040 points for an average of 23.7 per game — with 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He shot 38.8% from beyond the arc and 58.9% from the field, and had 43 double-doubles and 56 20-point games with the Lions.

Martin, who is originally from Yukon, Oklahoma, began his collegiate career at Jacksonville State, where he averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Also new to the Broncos this fall will be UC San Diego transfer Roddie Anderson III, and incoming freshmen Andrew Meadow and Chris Lockett.