Boise State men’s basketball cruises to fourth straight victory with win at Wyoming

Final score: Boise State 85, Wyoming 68

Records: Boise State 14-4, 4-1 MW; Wyoming 5-12, 0-5

Player of the game: After scoring just two points in the first half, junior Chibuzo Agbo knocked down 4-of-6 from 3-point range in the second half on his way to a game-leading 18 points. Agbo nearly made it a double-double with nine rebounds and also added one assist and one steal.

Stat of the game: Boise State held a 42-33 advantage on the boards, including nine offensive rebounds that led to 11 second-chance points. The Broncos are 12-3 this season when outrebounding their opponent.

What’s next: The Broncos resume Mountain West play against Nevada on Tuesday. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena, and the game will be streamed live on Nevada Sports Net, or listen on the radio on KBOI 670 AM.

Women’s basketball: Broncos fall on road

The Boise State women’s basketball team got in a hole early and never recovered in a 55-42 loss to San Diego on Saturday at Viejas Arena in San Diego, California.

The Aztecs (14-4, 4-1 MW) came out firing, shooting 57.1% in the opening quarter to race out to a 22-9 first-quarter lead. The Broncos (7-10, 2-2) buckled down defensively in the second quarter, holding San Diego State to just one field goal, but only managed six points themselves.

Junior guard Anna Ostlie paced the Broncos with seven points and three assists, and Mary Kay Naro added five points and seven rebounds.

The Broncos are back in action against UNLV on Monday. The game tips off at 9 p.m. Mountain time and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.