Boise State looks ‘smooth’ running roughshod over Fresno State to tune of 316 yards

Ron Counts
·5 min read

The Boise State football team enjoyed a night of firsts Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

Quarterback Taylen Green threw the first touchdown pass of his career on the Broncos’ opening drive. His target on the 9-yard scoring strike was wide receiver Billy Bowens, who hauled in his first TD reception.

Boise State also had two players rush for at least 100 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in program history, helping fuel a 40-20 win over Mountain West foe Fresno State.

And the team racked up 316 rushing yards for the second week in a row, the first time that had happened since 2000.

The run game opens everything up,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. “That’s where football starts. Teams that win championships are able to win at the line of scrimmage.”

A Mountain West championship seemed like a lofty goal just two weeks ago. The Broncos lost at UTEP, a 15-point underdog in the game. Former offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired less than 24 hours later, and a couple of days after that, four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal.

A conference title now seems like a very real possibility for the Broncos (4-2, 3-0 Mountain West), who registered a second straight dominant performance. Boise State knocked off San Diego State 35-13 last Friday behind a powerful second half — something that happened again against Fresno State.

One of the best things about it was you saw the team get stronger as the game went on,” Avalos said. “That’s a true sign of coaches coaching and players playing to be their best.”

Boise State running back George Holani scores a touchdown in the third quarter of the Broncos’ 40-20 win over Fresno State on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State running back George Holani scores a touchdown in the third quarter of the Broncos’ 40-20 win over Fresno State on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State’s running game was at its best for the second week in a row.

Running back George Holani surpassed 100 yards on the ground for the second week in a row, finishing with a season-high 157. Freshman Ashton Jeanty (109 yards) recorded the first 100-yard rushing performance of his career and got into the end zone twice.

The Broncos also got 22 yards on the ground from Green and 28 from reserve running back Elelyon Noa. Green completed 10-of-18 passes for 127 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

“I think when we as an offense get in rhythm, we can really look smooth out there in the running game,” Holani said.

Holani sparked a scoring drive with a career-long 59-yard run late in the second quarter after Fresno State (1-3, 0-1) took a 14-13 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run by Nikko Remigio. Jeanty capped the drive with a 13-yard score, putting the Broncos up 20-14.

Boise State led 20-17 at the half, but Fresno State tied the game with a field goal early in the third quarter.

Then the Broncos came alive with an impressive second-half run. Holani put them ahead for good after hauling in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Green late in the third quarter. Jeanty help seal the win with several physical runs in the fourth quarter, including one that went for a 12-yard touchdown in the final minute.

“He does a great job of not giving defenders a whole lot of body to tackle,” Avalos said of Jeanty. “You’re pretty much just getting shoulder pad.”

As good as the running game was, the Broncos’ night of firsts wasn’t limited to the offense.

Linebacker Ezekiel Noa — a sixth-year senior — snagged the first interception of his career to set up one of Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas’ four field goals.

Noa also recorded a sack and forced a fumble, becoming the first Boise State player to be credited with all three in a game since former defensive back Kekaula Kaniho did it in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl.

“He was extremely active and we’re really excited how he’s playing right now,” Avalos said of Noa, who finished the game with six tackles and two tackles for loss.

Boise State linebacker Ezekiel Noa takes off after intercepting a Fresno State pass. Noa had a big game to lead a strong defensive effort.
Boise State linebacker Ezekiel Noa takes off after intercepting a Fresno State pass. Noa had a big game to lead a strong defensive effort.

Boise State safety Rodney Robinson also snagged the first interception of his career in the fourth quarter, setting up another field goal from Dalmas.

“The defense did a great job of executing in the second half, and they just played cleaner in the second half,” Avalos said. “They were better with their eyes, they were better tackling in the second half and they found their rhythm.”

Fresno State kept the game close prior to that. Quarterback Logan Fife, who was standing in for an injured Jake Haener, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the score 7-7 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs also held Boise State to field goals despite two drives that ended inside Fresno State’s 10-yard line in the first half.

But the Bulldogs couldn’t hang in the game’s final 20 minutes. The Broncos held the Bulldogs to three points in the second half and limited them to 99 yards on the ground — only 10 in the second half — and 134 through the air. Bulldogs running back Jordan Mims managed just 61 yards rushing.

All those statistics are impressive, but they pale in comparison to keeping the Milk Can Trophy in Boise for another year, Noa said. It goes to the winner of this contest each season, and in 2021 the Broncos posted a 40-14 victory.

“That was the first thing we thought of this week,” Noa said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and it’s a true blessing to be able to keep it on our side.”

Boise State is off next week and will come out of the bye with a road game at Air Force on Oct. 22. The Falcons (4-2, 1-2) lost Saturday at Utah State (2-4, 1-1), which had lost four straight games.

Latest Stories

  • Drugs worth £15.5 million seized by Royal Navy warship in Middle East

    The haul has a wholesale value of £15.5 million, according to the National Crime Agency

  • Cumbria's Dark Skies stargazing festival set to return for two weeks

    Details are revealed of a fortnight of activities that aim to connect people to nature after dark.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shall

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003