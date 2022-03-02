Boise State locks up first outright league title since 1987-88 with win over Nevada

Final score: Boise State 73, Nevada 67

Records: Boise State 24-6, 15-2 MW; Nevada 12-16, 6-11 MW

Main takeaway: Boise State earned its first outright Mountain West regular-season championship in men’s basketball, locking up the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Tournament, which runs March 9-12 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Broncos’ 15 league wins are a program record. In 2014-15, Boise State shared the regular-season title with San Diego State. The Broncos had not won an outright conference championship since doing so in the Big Sky in the 1987-88 season. Boise State will open tournament play at 1 p.m. Mountain time on Thursday, March 10, against the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game.

Player of the game: With Nevada attempting to close as much as a 13-point gap in the second half, fifth-year senior Abu Kigab came through down the stretch. Kigab scored nine of Boise State’s final 13 points, including a three-point play with 3:55 to go after Nevada had pulled within one, 66-65. Kigab finished with a game-high 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Stat of the game: The Broncos had a season-high 10 steals by halftime and finished the game with 14. Boise State converted 19 Nevada turnovers into 20 points.

What’s next: The Broncos complete conference play with a road trip to Fort Collins, Colorado. Tipoff against Colorado State is 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Moby Arena, and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, or listen on the radio on 670 AM.