Boise State hosts Oakland for out-of-conference game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Boise State Broncos

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Boise State for a non-conference matchup.

Boise State finished 22-11 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Broncos averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second-chance points and 14.0 bench points last season.

Oakland went 18-5 in Horizon League play and 9-7 on the road last season. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 6.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press