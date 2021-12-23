Boise State gets redemption at the free-throw line in win over Washington State

Final score: Boise State 58, Washington State 52

Records: Boise State 9-4, Washington State 8-5

Player of the game: Fifth-year senior Abu Kigab has had his share of struggles at the free-throw line this season. Before Tuesday’s game, Kigab was shooting 57.6% from the line. He redeemed himself against the Cougars, however, by connecting on 9-of-11, including going 6-for-6 down the stretch. Kigab finished with a game-best 19 points to go with five rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Stat of the game: Boise State entered the game as one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the country, at 58.2%. But the Broncos made 18-of-21 (85.7%) against the Cougars, including a 9-for-10 performance over the final 1:11 of the game to seal the win.

What’s next: The Broncos will have the rest of the week off for Christmas, before Mountain West play begins next week. Boise State opens league action Tuesday against Fresno State. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena, and the game will be streamed live on Stadium, which is available online at watchstadium.com.