Boise State football’s leading tackler announces he will return for senior season

Boise State’s leading tackler in 2021 plans to return for his senior season.

Junior safety JL Skinner announced Sunday night on Twitter that he’ll be back on The Blue in 2022 instead of entering his name in the NFL Draft.

“See y’all in 2022. Zeros back,” Skinner’s tweet read.

That’s exciting news for head coach Andy Avalos and his staff heading into the Broncos’ bowl matchup against Central Michigan (8-4) in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31.

Skinner, who wears jersey No. 0, leads the Broncos (7-5) this season with 92 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, five pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. His 66 solo tackles this season are tied for 13th-most in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pounder from San Diego has 143 career tackles and earned All-Mountain West second-team recognition in 2021.