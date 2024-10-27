Boise State football jumps into top 15 of Associated Press poll after crucial win at UNLV

Boise State defensive end Max Stege celebrates a tackle in the fourth quarter of their game against Utah State.

A crucial win over UNLV gave Boise State a bump back up The Associated Press Top 25 college football rankings this weekend. The Broncos defeated the Rebels 29-24 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to not only take control of the Mountain West but jump up to No. 15 in the week 10 rankings.

Boise State (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) jumped from its week nine ranking of No. 17, having fallen following the bye week. The Broncos’ ranking matches a season high and is their highest since being No. 14 in week 8 of the 2019 season.

The Broncos jumped above No. 16 LSU, which lost 34-0 to No. 14 Alabama, and No. 17 Kansas State, which narrowly beat Kansas 29-27.

Boise State picked up 619 points, coming in behind No. 14 Alabama ( 706 points) and ahead of No. 16 LSU (577 points).

The Broncos remain the highest-ranked Group of Five team, which is a good sign for their hopes of qualifying for the expanded College Football Playoff later this season. The highest-ranked team from a G5 conference in the CFP committee’s rankings — the Mountain West, AAC, Conference USA, MAC and Sun Belt — is guaranteed a spot in this year’s extended CFP.

The only other G5 team ranked in the AP Top 25 is No. 21 Army. Washington State is also ranked 22nd. The Cougars technically still are one of two Pac-12 teams but play a Mountain West schedule until the new Pac-12 forms in July 2026.

The Broncos’ CFP hopes took a boost after Navy, of the AAC, lost its first game of the season in a 51-14 defeat against Notre Dame.

The College Football Playoff rankings won’t mirror the AP or football coaches’ polls, but good positions in those rankings generally bode well.

Despite jumping in the AP Poll, the Broncos remained steady in the Coaches Poll at No. 19. The Broncos accumulated 459 points, ahead of No. 20 SMU (346 points) and behind No. 18 Pittsburgh (495 points).

AP Rankings

Here are the complete AP rankings for Week 10. Clemson and Iowa State tied for No. 11 with 968 points.

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8 Notre Dame

9. BYU

10. Texas A&M

11. Clemson

11. Iowa State

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Boise State

16. LSU

17. Kansas State

18. Pittsburgh

19. Ole Miss

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Colorado

24. Illinois

25. Missouri