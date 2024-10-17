Boise State’s first-year head coach just made the watch list for a prestigious award

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson runs to greet star running back Ashton Jeanty after one of his touchdowns against Utah State.

In his first full season as a head coach, Boise State’s Spencer Danielson has been named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list.

The award, named for the Alabama legend, honors the best college football coach at the FBS level. The winner will be announced in Houston on Jan. 22, 2025.

Danielson was promoted from defensive coordinator last season following the firing of Andy Avalos to be interim head coach, and then got the job full time when the season ended. He has the Broncos sitting at 5-1 midway through the regular season and in a prime spot to chase a College Football Playoff berth.

Boise State is ranked No. 15 in The Associated Press Top 25 and No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The AP rankings is the highest the Broncos have ascended since being No. 14 in the 2019 season.

Under Danielson, the Broncos rank third in the country for points per game (46.8) and first in the country in sacks (29).

This is after a season in which Danielson took over with Boise State sitting at 5-5. He promptly guided the Broncos to three straight wins, including in the Mountain West championship game, and they finished 8-6 after a loss to UCLA in the LA Bowl.

In addition to the Coach of the Year Award, a Conference Coach of the Year honor will be given to someone in each Power Four league and to one coach from the Group of Five conferences.

Coach of the Year watch list

Here’s the full list of finalists

Group of Five conferences, Pac-12 and Independent

Jamey Chadwell – Liberty

Spencer Danielson – Boise State

Marcus Freeman – Notre Dame

Jeff Monken – Army

Brian Newberry – Navy

Bryant Vincent – University of Louisiana Monroe

ACC

Mario Cristobal – Miami

Rhett Lashlee – SMU

Pat Narduzzi – Pittsburgh

Dabo Swinney – Clemson

Big Ten

Bret Bielema – Illinois

Curt Cignetti – Indiana

Ryan Day – Ohio State

James Franklin – Penn State

Dan Lanning – Oregon

Big 12

Matt Campbell – Iowa State

Kenny Dillingham – Arizona State

Chris Klieman – Kansas State

Joey McGuire – Texas Tech

Kalani Sitake – BYU

SEC





Kalen DeBoer – Alabama

Mike Elko – Texas A&M

Josh Heupel – Tennessee

Brian Kelly – LSU

Clark Lea – Vanderbilt

Steve Sarkisian – Texas

Kirby Smart – Georgia