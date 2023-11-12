Boise State fires coach Andy Avalos 10 games into 3rd season of at least 4 losses, AP source says

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos looks on as players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Colorado State on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Boise State fired coach Andy Avalos on Sunday, 10 games into his third season leading the Broncos and with a 22-14 overall record, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was still preparing an official announcement and informing staff and players.

Avalos was a former Boise State player and assistant coach who was Oregon's defensive coordinator when his alma mater hired him to replace Bryan Harsin as head coach after the 2020 season. Harsin had left to become Auburn's coach.

The Broncos beat New Mexico 42-14 on Saturday night to improve to 5-5 and remain in contention for a Mountain West championship.

But at a program with high standards, accustomed to competing on a national level, a third straight season with at least four losses was not good enough.

