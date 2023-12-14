Boise State fans guide: How to watch, what to watch for in bowl game vs. depleted UCLA

The Boise State football team enters Saturday’s Starco Brands LA Bowl against UCLA without starting quarterback Taylen Green, who announced he will transfer to Arkansas earlier this week.

That’s a big blow for the Broncos, but the Bruins are grappling with even larger roster changes.

Eight UCLA players won’t participate in the bowl game after entering the transfer portal, and three Bruins assistant coaches have left head coach Chip Kelly’s staff for new jobs. On top of that, star defensive end Laiatu Latu — the 2023 Lombardi Award winner — is forgoing the bowl game in preparation for the NFL Draft.

“It’s no different than a player getting injured. It’s next guy up,” Kelly said. “... I don’t know if there’s a team in the country that will have their entire team intact when they play in a bowl game. Everybody’s going through something. Some a lot more than others.”

UCLA players in the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports:

▪ Senior receiver Kam Brown (8 starts in 2023, 163 receiving yards, 1 TD)

▪ Senior running back Keegan Jones (3 starts, 152 rushing yards, 2 TDs)

▪ Senior offensive lineman Jake Wiley (reserve)

▪ Sophomore tight end Carsen Ryan (8 starts, 205 receiving yards, 3 TDs)

▪ Senior safety William Nimmo Jr. (1 start, 21 tackles)

▪ Freshman quarterback Dante Moore (5 starts, 1,610 passing yards, 11 TDs)

▪ Redshirt freshman safety Kamari Ramsey (11 starts, 40 tackles, 1 interception)

▪ Senior cornerback John Humphrey (11 starts, 31 tackles, 2 interceptions)

Meanwhile, UCLA tight ends coach Jeff Faris took over head coaching duties at Austin Peay, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn left to take the same job at USC, and quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson left to become the offensive coordinator at Oregon State.

Not only that, but the status of leading rusher Carson Steele, a junior with 847 yards and six touchdowns on 167 carries, is up in the air for the Bruins. He has not practiced this week and his participation will be up to the training staff, UCLA’s running backs coach told the Los Angeles Daily News.

“Something about Coach Kelly is he keeps everything very consistent,” offensive lineman Josh Carlin told The Orange County Register earlier this week. “We’re not ever changing up practices because a player left or a coach left. So kind of just having that structure allows us to come out here and just play football, play the sport that we love.”

UCLA, which is looking for its first bowl win since 2015, is among the top defenses in the nation this season. The Bruins rank No. 11 in total defense, allowing 299 yards per game, and have the second-ranked run defense (69.58 ypg). Latu was certainly a big part of that success, as he led the nation in tackles for loss with 21.5.

On offense, the Bruins average 191.08 rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 22 in the country. Six different players have scored at least one rushing TD this season, including Coeur d’Alene High graduate Colton Yankoff. The two-time All-Idaho first teamer scored his lone touchdown this season against North Carolina Central. He handles kick return duties for the Bruins, averaging 21.2 yards per return.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

How well can Boise State’s QBs play?

True freshman CJ Tiller will start and redshirt sophomore Colt Fulton very well could play some, coach Spencer Danielson said. And the pressure will be on.

It can’t be easy making your first start or seeing your first significant playing time in a bowl game against a Pac-12 opponent, in a majestic pro football stadium in Los Angeles, on national TV. Tiller will need to show great poise to begin the game, and it will be up to offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan to dial up those plays he has ranked very highly on the sheet.

Strength vs. strength

Considering the QB situation, the best plan of attack for the Broncos would be a steady, steady diet of handoffs and quick screens to Ashton Jeanty and George Holani. But UCLA fields the nation’s No. 2 run defense, not even allowing 70 yards per game. Even with superstar Laiatu Latu skipping the game, this will be an incredibly formidable unit.

Since piling up 200 yards rushing probably isn’t in the cards, Boise State will have to throw some. That puts the impetus on an offensive line that has been strong all season to give the young QBs maximum protection, and receivers Austin Bolt, Billy Bowens and Prince Strachan will have to step up.

The classic bowl question: Which team wants it more?

Bowl game history is littered with instances of big-name teams from power conferences not showing up inspired. For all of the umpteen dozen bowls not played on New Year’s Day — or whatever the ridiculous number is — it often comes down to what team is excited to be there.

UCLA has an embattled head coach — Kelly’s .500 record in six years has not pleased fans and alumni — and roster deficiencies. Kelly’s forte for years was a high-octane offense, but the Bruins’ calling card has been defense. And the team is traveling about 13 miles for its postseason fun. So it begs the question, what kind of attitude will UCLA bring to just its second bowl game in six years?

There is no question what the Broncos will bring. New coach Danielson will be on the sideline showing off his vertical leap for the fourth game in a row. The team will be emotional and excited to beat a big-school foe and earn its first win over a Pac-12 team since 2017, when the Broncos defeated Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl. There will be all-out effort and commitment.

Boise State’s defense, which Danielson has brought along, has yielded just 49 points in three games with him as head coach, and has been playing faster and more aggressively at every level.

The betting line opened with UCLA as a 2.5-point favorite but that has ticked up to 4.5, which means money is going on the Bruins. That might be some foolish money that has not watched what has gone on with the Broncos under Danielson.

BOISE STATE VS. UCLA

What: Starco Brands LA Bowl

When: 5:30 p.m. Mountain time, Saturday

Where: SoFi Stadium (70,000, Matrix Turf), Inglewood, Calif.

TV: ABC (Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 8-5, 6-2 Mountain West; UCLA 7-5, 4-5 Pac-12

Series: The Broncos and Bruins have played just once before — a 38-7 home win for UCLA in 1999.

Vegas line: UCLA by 4.5 points

