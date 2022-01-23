Boise State ends San Diego State’s 16-game home winning streak, improves to 6-0 in MW

Final score: Boise State 42, San Diego State 37

Records: Boise State 15-4, 6-0 MW; San Diego State 10-4, 2-1 MW

Player of the game: On the heels of his game-winning 3-pointer at Utah State, Marcus Shaver Jr. nailed the go-ahead triple to secure Boise State’s first win at San Diego State since 2016 and just the third in program history at Viejas Arena. Shaver finished with 13 points and four rebounds.

Stat of the game: The Broncos held the Aztecs without a field goal for almost 6 minutes to start the first half. Boise State stepped up the defensive pressure even more in the second half, as San Diego State’s first field goal didn’t come until the 9:48 mark — a scoreless span of 10 minutes, 12 seconds. The Aztecs nearly got the last laugh, going on a 13-0 second-half run of their own and holding the Broncos without a field goal for almost 10 minutes. But Boise State survived with a 7-0 run to end the game and push their win streak to 12 games.

What’s next: Boise State returns home to host Wyoming after playing four of its last five games on the road. Tipoff vs. the Cowboys is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena. The game will be streamed live online at watchstadium.com.

Women’s basketball: Broncos top Rams

Mary Kay Naro’s three-point play with 37.2 seconds left put Boise State ahead for good in a 69-64 victory over Colorado State on Saturday afternoon at ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos closed the game on a 10-1 run over the final 1:36 as five Broncos scored in double figures.

“This has got to give us some confidence,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said in a news release. “To beat two quality teams (Wyoming and Colorado State) and perform down the stretch the way we did is something we can build on.”

Anna Ostlie (13 points), Abby Muse (12 points, 13 rebounds), Dominique Leonidas (12 points, 6 assists), Jayda Clark (11 points) and Naro (10 points) led a balanced attack for the Broncos ((7-11, 3-4 MW), who finished 7-for-12 from 3-point range and outrebounded the Rams 48-30.

Clark, whose 11 points are a career high, provided a spark in the first quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Broncos up 18-12, and Rachel Bowers nailed a jumper at the buzzer for a 20-14 BSU advantage after the opening 10 minutes.

The Broncos were up 32-25 in the second quarter before a 10-3 run by the Rams closed the half to tie the game 35-35.

Boise State continues Mountain west play with a rematch against Wyoming at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Laramie. The Broncos topped the Cowgirls 70-59 on Jan. 19 in Boise. The game will be streamed live online on the Mountain West Network, or listen on the radio on 670 AM.

WOMEN: BOISE ST. 69, COLORADO ST. 64

COLORADO ST. (12-5, 3-4 MW)

Upe Atosu 6-14 2-4 16; Karly Murphy 6-12 2-2 14; McKenna Hofschild 2-11 6-10 11; Sydney Mech 4-7 0-0 10; Cali Clark 3-7 0-0 6; Petra Farkas 2-3 0-0 5; Kendyll Kinzer 1-8 0-0 2; Anna Prim 0-1 0-0 0; Clara Gomez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 10-16 64.

BOISE ST. (7-11, 3-4 MW)

Anna Ostlie 5-10 0-0 13; Abby Muse 4-9 4-8 12; Dominique Leonidas 4-14 4-6 12; Jayda Clark 4-8 0-0 11; Mary Kay Naro 4-10 1-1 10; Elodie Lalotte 2-6 3-4 7; Rachel Bowers 1-4 0-0 2; Trista Hull 1-2 0-0 2; Sydney McQuietor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 12-19 69.

Colorado St................... 14 21 12 17 — 64

Boise St...................... 20 15 15 19 — 69

3-point goals — Colorado St. 6-21 (Mech 2-3; Atosu 2-5; Farkas 1-2; Hofschild 1-4; Kinzer 0-6; Clark 0-1), Boise St. 7-12 (Clark 3-6; Ostlie 3-3; Naro 1-2; Leonidas 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Colorado St. 30 (Kinzer 10), Boise St. 48 (Muse 13). Assists — Colorado St. 9 (Hofschild 4), Boise St. 14 (Leonidas 6). Total fouls — Colorado St. 14, Boise St. 15. Technical fouls — None. A — 796.