Boise State edge rusher indefinitely suspended after arrest for suspicion of DUI

The Boise State football team has indefinitely suspended edge rusher Dylan Herberg after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the university confirmed Sunday.

Herberg, a 21-year-old redshirt senior, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, according to records from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with one count of driving under the influence and four counts of transporting a minor while under the influence. He is out on bond, according to arrest records.

The former standout at Timberline High in Boise has been suspended from all team activities, per Boise State policy, a spokesperson for the program confirmed Sunday.

Herberg — a former walk-on, who was put on full scholarship in September — appeared in 10 games last season and finished with six tackles and one sack.