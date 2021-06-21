Boise State continues busy month of recruiting with commitment from defensive lineman

The Boise State football team on Monday picked up its fourth verbal commitment from a 2022 recruit in the past two days when 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman JJ Talo joined the class.

Talo doesn’t have a rating from 247Sports yet, but the defensive end from Kearns High in Utah also has scholarship offers from Utah State, Colorado State, San Jose State and Morgan State.

He’s the first defensive lineman to join the class and the first recruit from Utah. The native of Salt Lake City took an unofficial visit to BYU on June 7.

Three recruits gave Boise State their verbal commitments on Sunday: linebacker Kaeo Akana, wide receiver Keenan McCaddy and offensive lineman Roger Carreon.

Heading into June, the Broncos had just one player committed to their 2022 class. Seven more have joined this month.

Boise State 2022 recruiting class

QB Katin Houser, 6-3, 200, St. John Bosco High (Bellflower, California)

CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High

OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High

TE Austin Terry, 6-5, 230, Tumwater High (Olympia, Washington)

LB Kaeo Akana, 6-3, 205, Theodore Roosevelt High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

WR Keenan McCaddy, 6-4, 180, Moanalua High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

OT Roger Carreon, 6-5, 295, Jal (New Mexico) High

DL JJ Talo, 6-3, 250, Kearns High (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Track: Former Broncos at Olympic Trials

Former Boise State distance runners Marisa Howard and Allie Ostrander competed in the semifinals of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Howard and Ostrander ran in the same heat, with Howard finishing fifth in 9 minutes, 30.62 seconds to grab an automatic qualifying spot in the steeplechase final. Ostrander clocked a 9:35.56 for sixth in the heat, and she advanced to the final as one of the four fastest runners outside the top 5 in the two heats.