Boise State adds versatile pass rusher from Utah to 2024 recruiting class

The Boise State football team added an edge rusher from Utah to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Corner Canyon High School’s Roman Caywood announced his commitment during a live video that was streamed on his Instagram channel.

Standing behind a man-made water fall in his grandparents’ opulent backyard, Caywood and his father unzipped hoodies, revealing Boise State T-shirts as a crowd of family and friends cheered. He chose the Broncos over fellow finalist Washington State.

The three-star recruit also has scholarship offers from Nevada and Idaho, but he whittled his list of schools down to two after taking an official visit to Washington State on June 18.

Caywood, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound native of Draper, Utah, visited Boise State on June 10. He has played defensive end, edge, tight end and wide receiver during his high school career.

Caywood posted 45 tackles, including 18 for loss and nine sacks last season. He also caught 29 passes for 595 yards and seven touchdowns.

Boise State 2024 recruiting class

DL Hayden Hanks, 6-3, 270, Thompson Falls (Montana) High

OL Eyitayo Omotinugbon, 6-3, 275, Queen Creek (Arizona) High

S Travis Anderson, 6-0, 175, Mission Viejo (California) High

CB Treyvon Tolmaire, 5-11, 165, Mission Viejo (California) High

Edge Roman Caywood, 6-3, 220, Corner Canyon High, Draper, Utah