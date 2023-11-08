Boise State adds pair of guards on signing day, including an All-Idaho player of year

The Boise State men’s basketball team signed a pair of guards on national signing day.

Both won player of the year honors in their states last season, and one of them hails from Idaho. Pocatello’s Julian Bowie and Pearson Carmichael, a 6-foot-7 guard from Bend, Oregon, signed with the Broncos on Wednesday.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Julian and Pearson to the Unbreakable Culture,” Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice said in a statement. “They’re both high-character guys who are going to be a great fit within our program. Both Julian and Pearson are versatile, competitive players who are continuing to develop at an elite level.”

Here’s a look at the Broncos’ latest additions:

Julian Bowie

Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello HS | @UtahProspects

6'3 Guard

Led Pocatello HS to the State Finals & Utah Prospects to an Adidas National Title



Julian Bowie, 6-3, Pocatello

The 4A All-Idaho Player of the Year led Pocatello to the state championship game for the second year in a row last season. He set a state tournament record with 27 points per game and hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left in overtime of the semifinals.

He finished his junior year averaging 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Bowie has been to the top of the mountain on the AAU circuit, too. He led Utah Prospects to the Adidas 3SSB U-17 National Championship — one of the three largest AAU summer all-star tournaments in the country.

“He’s risen to the occasion in big games throughout his career,” Rice said. “Julian is a versatile guard who can play well on ball and off ball.”

Pearson Carmichael, 6-7, Summit High, Oregon

Carmichael led his team to the finals of the 5A state tournament in Oregon and was named the state’s player of the year as a junior. He averaged 23.5 points and 9.2 rebounds a game while shooting 65% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

“He can score at all three levels and has done a great job developing his game in the post,” Rice said. “He’s still growing physically and there’s no limit to his upside as a player.”

Carmichael’s brother, Hogan, is a freshman quarterback at the University of Idaho.

Two freshmen will redshirt

Boise State freshmen Chris Lockett Jr. and Alex Martin will redshirt this season, Rice said Tuesday after the Broncos’ season-opening win over Vanguard.

Lockett was named the 2023 Louisiana Gatorade State Player of the Year after he averaged 16 points, six rebounds and four assists a game while leading Isidore Newman to its second straight Division III state championship. Isidore Newman went 52-7 in his final two high school seasons.

Martin is the younger brother of 6-9 post player Cam Martin, who tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds in his Boise State debut on Tuesday. Alex Martin joined the Broncos as a walk-on this year. He averaged 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds a game at Webb City High in Missouri last year.