Boise State adds some muscle to 2022 recruiting class with second commit this week
The Boise State football team already has a verbal commitment from St. John Bosco quarterback Katin Houser in its 2022 recruiting class. On Thursday, the Broncos added some protection for his blind side.
Offensive tackle Kage Casey announced his verbal commitment Thursday afternoon on Twitter. He’s a three-star recruit from Clackamas, Oregon, and he also has an offer from Oregon State, according to 247Sports.
Boise State offered the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder a scholarship after he visited campus last weekend. He played left tackle at Clackamas this spring.
Casey is the third addition Boise State has made to the roster in as many days. Three-star cornerback Dionte Thornton verbally committed on Tuesday, and former Utah State cornerback Jared Reed announced Wednesday that he plans to join the Broncos as a transfer. Reed is currently on campus, a spokesperson for the team confirmed on Thursday.
COMMITTED!!!!#BL22DBLUE @AABroncoHC @Coach_TKeane @CoachCollins46 @coachholan @ClackamasTDClub @CoachTodd68 pic.twitter.com/sHKyqaufXR
— Kage Casey (@KageCasey22) June 10, 2021
Boise State 2022 recruiting class
QB Katin Houser, 6-3, 200, St. John Bosco High (Bellflower, California)
CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High
OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High