Boise State adds long, athletic pass rusher from JUCO ranks to 2022 recruiting class

The Boise State football team added a junior college pass rusher to its 2022 recruiting class on Sunday.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College edge Deven Wright announced his verbal commitment Sunday afternoon on Twitter. Early signing day is Wednesday, and he is the 19th known recruit in the Broncos’ class, which ranks No. 1 in the Mountain West and No. 47 in the country, according to 247Sports.

Wright is the second defender from the JUCO ranks to join the class, following Snow College defensive lineman Cortez Hogans Jr., who committed in November. He’s also the fifth linebacker or edge rusher to join the class, following four-star linebacker Dishawn Misa, who committed on Friday.

Wright — a 6-foot-5, 230-pound native of Clarksdale, Mississippi — is a three-star recruit and also has scholarship offers from UAB, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Kent State, Western Kentucky, Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee State and Austin Peay, according to 247Sports.

Since his career at Desoto Central High School came to an end in 2019, Wright has spent the past two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast. He posted 34 tackles and 7.5 sacks this season after getting to the quarterback just once in five games last season.

BOISE STATE 2022 RECRUITING CLASS

CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High

OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High

TE Austin Terry, 6-5, 230, Tumwater High (Olympia, Washington)

LB Kaeo Akana, 6-3, 205, Theodore Roosevelt High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

WR Keenan McCaddy, 6-4, 180, Moanalua High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

OT Roger Carreon, 6-5, 295, Jal (New Mexico) High

DL JJ Talo, 6-3, 250, Kearns High (Salt Lake City, Utah)

LB Jayden Virgin, 6-3, 220, Mt. Carmel High (San Diego, California)

OT Hall Schmidt, 6-7, 300, Peninsula (Washington) High

WR Zamondre Merriweather, 6-2, 200, Valencia (California) High

QB Maddux Madsen, 6-0, 185, American Fork (Utah) High

LB Jake Ripp, 6-3, 215, Los Gatos (California) High

LB Gavin Hambrick, 6-2, 220, Apple Valley (California) High

RB Ashton Jeanty, 5-9, 195, Lone Star (Texas) High

P James Ferguson, 6-1, 175, Pro Kick Australia

OT Tyson Molio’o, 6-4, 295, St. John Bosco (Bellfower, California)

DE Cortez Hogans Jr., 6-3, 265, Snow College (Palatine, Illinois)

LB Dishawn Misa, 6-3, 230, Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Washington)

Edge Deven Wright, 6-5, 230, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (Clarksdale, Mississippi)