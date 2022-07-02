Boise State adds big, athletic tight end from California to 2023 recruiting class

The Boise State football team added an offensive weapon to its 2023 recruiting class on Friday.

University City High School tight end Cayden Dawson announced his verbal commitment Friday evening on Twitter. The three-star recruit visited Boise State on June 17. He also visited Nevada and Oregon State.

The Beavers and Wolf Pack have both extended scholarship offers to Dawson — a 6-foot-5, 232-pound senior-to-be from San Diego. He also has scholarship offers from Washington State, San Diego State and San Jose State, according to 247Sports.

Dawson caught 13 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns last season at University City High, according to Maxpreps. He also lined up at defensive end and posted 108 tackles and 11 sacks.

At Boise State, Dawson will join a position group that’s flush with talented veterans but will experience some turnover after this season.

The top three players at the position may be entering their final seasons of eligibility. Kurt Rafdal — a sixth-year senior, who transferred in from Nebraska — is done after this year. He finished last season with eight catches for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Riley Smith and Tyneil Hopper are both redshirt seniors, who may have the option to return because of the extra year the NCAA offered players because of COVID-19. Smith, a former quarterback, finished last season with eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Hopper added seven catches 132 yards and two touchdowns.

A group of young tight ends will back them up this season, including redshirt sophomore Russell Corrigan, redshirt freshman Matt Lauter and freshman Austin Terry, who enrolled early and joined the program in January.

Boise State’s 2023 recruiting class

QB CJ Tiller, 6-3, 200, Rancho Cucamonga (California) High

LB Wyatt Milkovic, 6-1, 233, Basha (Arizona) High

OL Jason Steele, 6-4, 280, Murrieta Valley (California) High

RB Jambres Dubar, 6-0, 200, Anna (Texas) High

WR Jackson Grier, 6-0, 175, St. Thomas Aquinas High (Florida)

CB Franklyn Johnson Jr., 5-11, 175, Little Elm (Texas) High

OT Kyle Cox, 6-6, 270, Eatonville (Washington) High

OT Carson Rasmussen, 6-5, 300, Owyhee (Idaho) High

TE Cayden Dawson, 6-5, 232, University City High (California)