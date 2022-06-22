Boise State’s 800-meter national champion has a new honor — from the Mountain West

Boise State senior Kristie Schoffield was named the 2022 Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Women’s Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.

Schoffield is just the third woman in Boise State history to earn the award, joining Allie Ostrander (2017-19) and Emma Bates (2014).

The native of Concord, New Hampshire, was recognized after winning a national title in the women’s 800 meters earlier this month. Her winning time of 2 minutes, 1.09 seconds was a Mountain West, Boise State and personal record.

Only three other women in Boise State history have won a national title in track and field. Schoffield joined an exclusive group that includes Eleni Kafourou (2009, indoor long jump), Bates (2014, outdoor 10,000) and Ostrander (2017-19, outdoor 3,000 steeplechase). She became the 17th woman in Mountain West history to win an individual title in outdoor track and field.

Schoffield, who was also named the West Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, plans to compete at the USATF Outdoor Championships later this week in Eugene, Oregon.