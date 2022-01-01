Boise sees lowest temperature in nearly 5 years as chilly weather hits Treasure Valley

Idaho’s largest city saw some of its coldest weather in years Saturday, as temperatures dipped below zero in parts of Boise, making it a frigid start to the new year in the Treasure Valley.

Temperatures reached a low of minus-2 degrees around the Boise Airport at 5 a.m. That’s the coldest Boise has gotten since Jan. 7, 2017, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures this morning as of 500 AM. #Boise airport hit -2 degrees which is the coldest since Jan 7, 2017. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/vHXViwL1af — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) January 1, 2022

There have also been a small number of utilities affected by the weather.

About 150 Sparklight customers in Boise and Garden City saw internet outages due to the frigid weather’s impact on equipment, according to a Sparklight spokesperson. As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, crews were still working to restore connections.

Cara Murray of Ada County Dispatch said they had received only one emergency call for a possible cold exposure . She also said no calls came in Saturday night, despite the small crowd that had converged for the Idaho Potato Drop.

Murray said there had been a number of reported gas leaks, as well as large pipe that burst off West Hill Road in north Boise. A representative from the Ada County Highway District could not be reached.

All this comes after Boise saw several inches of snow fall earlier this week

Some Idaho cities saw even colder temperatures, with McCall going as low as minus-15 degrees early Saturday.