Boise school board approves mask-optional plan. Here’s when parents can expect changes

The Boise School District’s board on Monday approved an updated health and safety plan that makes masks optional for students and staff in the classroom.

But the plan won’t take effect immediately.

The board approved a recommendation from the district’s administration that proposed the plan take effect March 28, at the beginning of the fourth quarter. In its recommendation, the administration said Ada County continues to see high COVID-19 transmission, and that the number of positive cases in the district — although declining — remains high.

The administration also said implementing the policy at the beginning of the fourth quarter gives families who aren’t comfortable with the change the opportunity to enroll in Boise Online School.

Deputy Superintendent Lisa Roberts said the administration had looked at other dates, but felt the start of the fourth quarter would be the “safest” option. The district wants to make sure cases continue to decline, she said.

Trustees said they had to consider what it takes to keep schools open, keep teachers in the classroom and make conditions as safe as possible for students and staff members.

“If we don’t have the staff in place, our business closes, whether we like it or not,” Trustee Elizabeth Langley said.

Trustees also raised concerns about hospital capacity, and said they wanted to do everything they could to protect the community.

“It’s devastating to think that so many people are dying, and we’re arguing about masks,” Trustee Beth Oppenheimer said. “People are dying and they’re leaving behind family members.”

Plan reinstates activities before pandemic

In addition to making masks optional, the district’s plan includes returning the visitor and volunteer protocols and school activities it had before the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing the district’s illness procedure guidelines. The illness guidelines detail when students should stay home based on certain symptoms, and said someone may return to school based on health care providers’ instructions.

Other mitigation measures in the plan include continuing to educate staff and students on hand washing and sanitation protocols, and monitoring and maintaining ventilation systems.

After the plan goes into effect, the district will continue to monitor national and local guidance from public health professionals to assess if it needed to “transition back to a pandemic plan.”

COVID-19 cases decline in Boise School District

COVID-19 cases appear to be going down in the school district, according to the district’s dashboard.

During the week of Feb. 7, the latest data available, the district reported 141 positive cases of the virus. That marks a significant decline from the week of Jan. 17, when 952 positive cases were reported.

The Boise School District has been mandating masks since the start of the school year. It is one of the few districts that has kept its mandate in place throughout the year.

During a meeting in December, trustees were expected to consider lifting the mask mandate but ultimately decided against it after hearing from health care professionals, who warned them about the spread of omicron and recommended the district keep the mandate.

Debates over mask mandates in schools have stirred tension for months. Parents who want mask-optional policies have argued that they should be making the decisions on the health protocols their kids follow. Those in support of a mask mandate have said masks will help keep their kids and community safe.

Ahead of the meeting Monday, a crowd stood outside the district office, many wearing yellow, and holding signs that called for the district to implement the mask-optional plan.

Signs read, “My child, my choice,” and “Unmask my daughter! Endemic plan now!”