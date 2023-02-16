Boise police search for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl last seen in West Bench
The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Danya, who police said in a Twitter post is an endangered runaway, was last seen before 9 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North Cole Road and Poplar Street in Boise — just down the block from Fairview Avenue.
Police said because of “concerning statements,” they are worried for Danya’s safety.
She is described as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants and a gray flannel shirt, according to the Twitter post.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s dispatch at 208-377-6790.
