Boise police search for missing 14-year-old last seen Saturday morning
A search is continuing for a missing 14-year-old named Hassan, according to a Boise Police Department tweet.
Hassan was last seen about 9:45 a.m. Saturday near South Vista Avenue and West Cherry Lane wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts and white Nike shoes, BPD tweeted at 12:36 p.m. Sunday.
Police have been in contact with his friends and family, BPD said. Police ask that anyone with information on where Hassan might be to call 208-377-6790.
