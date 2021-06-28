Boise police say officers shoot man after investigating case involving missing boy

This story is developing. Check back at idahostatesman.com for more.

Gunshots were fired after Boise police confronted a man believed to be involved with an endangered teenager, officials said in a series of tweets.

Around 6:30 p.m., Boise Police Department said officers were looking for Mohamud Hassan Mkoma, a man connected to a missing 14-year-old boy identified only as Salayman.

Police said they “have reason to believe the child may be in danger.”

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police said they found the teen and he was safe. In a tweet, police said they confronted Mkoma near 36th and Eyrie streets “and there was an officer-involved shooting.” It wasn’t immediately clear who fired and how many shots were fired.

Mkoma was transported to a hospital. His condition was not immediately made public and it’s not clear if anyone else was injured.