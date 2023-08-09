Boise police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire in Barber Valley. What we know

Boise police are investigating a “suspicious” early morning house fire, the department said Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started just before 2 a.m. at a house that was under construction on South Palmatier Way near East Barber Drive in Barber Valley, the Boise Police Department said in a news release. Boise Fire Department crews responded and were able to save most of the structure, police said, but the fire still caused about $300,000 in damage.

No one was injured or in the home, according to police.

Boise detectives “are investigating the fire and believe it to be suspicious in nature,” police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the fire to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com or by leaving a tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.