Boise Police Department looking for a 9-year-old girl. Here’s what we know.

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Bridgette was last seen about 11 p.m. Sunday at her home in the area of Shoshone and Kathryn streets, according to a tweet from the department. She is 5 feet tall, has green eyes, and was last seen wearing a green tank top and blue shorts.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.