Boise Police Department hires a new deputy chief. He’ll come to Idaho from California.

The Boise Police Department on Thursday announced the hiring of a new deputy chief after a nationwide search.

Tammany Brooks is expected to start with BPD sometime in early October, according to a news release. His selection for the job came after multiple interviews of candidates were conducted by Boise residents, police leadership, union officials and civilian employees of the department, the release said.

Brooks said in the release that his family became interested in moving to the Treasure Valley after visiting the area last September.

“Two things immediately caught our attention: the natural beauty of the Treasure Valley, and how incredibly friendly, warm and welcoming people were,” he said. “Within a matter of days, we knew this was where we wanted to call home.”

Brooks has served at the local police department in Antioch, California, a city of more than 100,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area, since 1995, culminating in his most recent appointment as chief of police in 2017.

The new hire comes as Mayor Lauren McLean has said the department will hire additional officers to meet the needs of a fast-growing city.

Brooks earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of San Francisco and a master’s degree from Saint Mary’s University.

