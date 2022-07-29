Boise police arrest counselor at Meridian clinic for alleged child sex abuse

Alex Brizee
·2 min read

A counselor at a Meridian mental health clinic was arrested by police Wednesday afternoon after the man was charged with two felonies related to the sexual abuse of a minor under 16.

Jamus Edward McCullough, 46, was charged with one count of child sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years old and one count of intimidating, influencing, impeding or deterring a witness from testifying in a criminal or juvenile matter, according to online court records.

McCullough, of Boise, is a licensed professional counselor, according to online records from the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses. A document obtained by the Idaho Statesman confirmed McCullough worked at Advanced Clinical Trauma Services in Meridian.

A former patient of McCullough also confirmed to the Statesman that McCullough was employed at the clinic, and that part of his job was working with children. The patient spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of backlash.

Boise police investigate sex abuse report

On July 21, Boise police received a report of sexual abuse between McCullough and a female minor, whom McCullough knew, that occurred at an unidentified Boise location, spokesperson Haley Williams told the Statesman by email. Williams said detectives from Boise Police Department’s Special Victims Unit responded and took over the investigation.

The detectives also found evidence that McCullough made statements to the victim to deter her from speaking about the incident, Williams said.

During the investigation, a warrant was issued for McCullough’s arrest, and officers arrested him without incident Wednesday in Meridian, Williams said.

McCullough appeared to have been arrested at the Meridian clinic where he worked. Advanced Clinical Trauma Services sent an email to employees that said an incident took place involving police on Wednesday at the clinic’s Meridian offices. Williams confirmed to the Statesman the street where McCullough was arrested — the same street of the mental health clinic — but didn’t provide additional details.

McCullough was booked into Ada County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, according to court and jail records. McCullough’s bond was set at $100,000, jail records showed.

“Everyone is safe, and we appreciate the calm professionalism displayed (by) staff for the benefit of our clients under such adverse conditions,” the clinic said in the email.

