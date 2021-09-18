Boise man sentenced to 25 years in prison after asking minors to send explicit photos

A Boise man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, for sexual exploitation of a child, according to Idaho’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Adrian Ray Dealy, 43, pleaded guilty to the charges in May, according to a news release.

Dealy previously served time in prison for possession of sexually explicit images of minors, the news release said. He was released in 2013. He was on supervised release and his cellphone activity was being monitored as part of his “supervision terms.”

His probation officer found in February 2020 that he was using his cellphone and a livestream video application to communicate with children, according to the release. The investigation was referred to a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations.

“In reviewing information that had been created by the monitoring software on Dealy’s cellphone, the HSI special agent located evidence that Dealy had communicated, or attempted to communicate, with seven minor children and asked them to send him explicit images of themselves or undress for the camera,” the release stated.

Dealy will now be required to register as a sex offender, the release said.