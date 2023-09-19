Boise makes debut in Idaho high school football rankings. It’s not the only new team

Boise made its first appearance in years in the latest Idaho high school football state media poll released Tuesday.

Voters couldn’t dismiss the long-struggling program any longer. Boise (4-0) is one of three undefeated teams left in the 5A classification, and one in 20 in all of Idaho.

Boise will face its biggest game yet Thursday night, when it hosts No. 3 Mountain View (3-1) at Dona Larsen Park.

See the full rankings from 5A to 1A Division II below.