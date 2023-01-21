Can Boise’s Foothills help fight climate change? Boise State researchers look at how much

Ian Max Stevenson
·4 min read

Excess amounts of atmospheric carbon are dangerous, filling the sky with molecules that trap solar heat and increase the temperature of the Earth.

But carbon in nature is found in many other forms, too. It can be stored in oceans, in plants and in rocks. It can also be stored in soil, which Boise State University professors think could have significant implications for Boise’s fight to shut off carbon emissions into the air.

This month, the Boise City Council approved a $109,000 study to analyze carbon found in the soils of the Boise Foothills, a project designed to map the reserves of open land and calculate how carbon is sequestered, or stored, by various plants.

The money for the study comes from the city’s open space levy funds, which derive from a 2015 ballot measure. The fund, which is administered by the Open Space and Clean Water Advisory Committee, has $7.4 million available, according to the memo.

The city aims to use the carbon mapping to learn how leaders could maximize carbon storage through targeted plantings in the city’s 5,000 acres of open space in the Foothills, according to a memorandum from the Parks and Recreation Department. The study’s findings could also guide Boise’s future open-land acquisitions.

In 2021, Boise committed to conserving 30% of its lands by 2030. In December, nearly every country in the world approved an agreement to protect the same percentage of lands and oceans by 2030, a major development as the Earth’s biodiversity plummets. The U.S. did not sign onto the treaty, as Republicans in Congress oppose membership in the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Boise’s leaders are also working to electrify city buildings. On Jan. 10, the council approved $2.8 million in spending of federal funds to convert some buildings from natural gas to electricity. Natural gas accounts for 9% of the city’s overall emissions.

As a method of keeping carbon out of the atmosphere, sequestration of carbon in the soil is a form of “negative emissions.”

Overnight precipitation in the upper foothills brought fresh snow to the areas around Bogus Basin Road in November. Below the surface, soils are storing carbon. How much carbon they can store is the subject of a new study.
Overnight precipitation in the upper foothills brought fresh snow to the areas around Bogus Basin Road in November. Below the surface, soils are storing carbon. How much carbon they can store is the subject of a new study.

What is carbon sequestration?

When plants photosynthesize to grow, they absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Each plant is at least 40% carbon, Marie-Anne de Graaff, a Boise State biology professor and the study’s leader, told the Idaho Statesman by phone.

When trees drop their leaves or when plants otherwise die, the carbon in their organic material works its way into the ground through rainfall, the activities of voles and earthworms, and through decomposition by microbes. Plant roots also secrete carbon into the soil in the form of sugars. De Graaff described roots as “leaky straws.”

As plants grow in soil, the relationship of carbon to the dirt works kind of like a bank account. When microbes decompose plants, some of the carbon is spent by being released into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, but some is saved in the soil.

“You have carbon coming in ... and then you have carbon going out through microbial decomposition,” de Graaff said. “What we are interested in with our project, is seeing how much is retained in soil.”

Once carbon gets into the soil, it is relatively stable, de Graaff said, so it is unlikely to be released.

Plants and soils absorb an estimated 30% of the carbon dioxide emitted by human activities each year, according to Stanford University researchers. Scientists are studying how carbon absorption will change in the future, as well as how different plant combinations change the equation.

“It’s a really big thing in science right now to understand, because it’s so important for the carbon balance globally, and (for) trying to model how our climate is going to change in the future,” de Graaff said.

A Boise Scout troop plants pollinator and native plants at their plot at a reserve along the Boise River just east of Eckert Road. The Scouts as well as other volunteer groups are partnering with the Golden Eagle Audubon Society in their ReWild program which is restoring habitat for wildlife along the Boise River. The results of a Boise State University carbon map of Foothills soil could lead the city to plant more of certain species north of town.
A Boise Scout troop plants pollinator and native plants at their plot at a reserve along the Boise River just east of Eckert Road. The Scouts as well as other volunteer groups are partnering with the Golden Eagle Audubon Society in their ReWild program which is restoring habitat for wildlife along the Boise River. The results of a Boise State University carbon map of Foothills soil could lead the city to plant more of certain species north of town.

Drier ecosystems, like the Boise area’s sagebrush steppe, tend to store less carbon than wetter ecosystems do, but the huge amount of dry lands in the world make them a significant carbon sink, de Graaff said. More carbon in the soil also makes the ecosystem healthier, she said.

“For us to be able to understand how much carbon we have in our dry lands or in the Foothills, we need to understand how the amount of carbon that sits in the soil changes when you have sagebrush, for example. Or when you have another kind of grass,” de Graaff said.

Using soil samples collected from the Foothills open space reserves, the research team will then make “informed extrapolations” to construct a map of Foothills carbon, said Kelly Hopping, an assistant professor at Boise State’s Human Environment Systems department and a co-lead of the upcoming study.

A graduate student will be collecting soil samples from areas within all of the Foothills reserves, including Camel’s Back Reserve, Hillside to Hollow Reserve, the Military Reserve and Stack Rock Reserve, Hopping told the Statesman by phone.

The Foothills are home to a number of native shrubs and flowers, like sagebrush, bitterbrush, arrowleaf balsamroot and rabbitbrush. There are also native grasses and non-native species, including cereal grasses and short annual grasses like medusahead and cheatgrass, Hopping said.

She added that the city could use carbon sequestration as a “new form of reasoning” when it looks to acquire more open space in the future.

De Graaff expects results to be available in about two years.

Latest Stories

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Seth Jones rallies Blackhawks past Sabres 4-3 in overtime

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Jones scored two goals, including the game-winner 2:24 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which was coming off an ugly 8-5 loss to Seattle. Connor Murphy also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves. Buffalo lost for the fifth time in six games. Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 sho

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Bengals want ball in Burrow's hands with ground game stalled

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe knows best. That's a mantra the Bengals have fully embraced. Cincinnati’s success has turned on Joe Burrow's ability to process and act, complete passes in tight windows, work around the team's deficiencies and turn broken plays into first downs. Meanwhile, the Bengals' run game has become something of a side dish to the main course. The Bengals were 29th out of 32 NFL teams in rushing during the regular season, averaging 92.9 yards per game -- fewer than all but two playof

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Blazers prepare for post-season run ahead of first Memorial Cup appearance since 1995

    Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa

  • Stamkos hits major milestone as Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Vancouver Canucks 5-2

    VANCOUVER — Another messy defensive performance proved costly for the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The Canucks tried to claw their way back after surrendering four first-period goals to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but couldn't make up the deficit and ultimately fell 5-2. “In our d zone, we made a lot of mistakes right off the bat. And before you knew it, they've got four on you," said Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau. "That's the kind of team you can't make mistakes — and they were relatively crazy

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • Andrew McCutchen: return to Pittsburgh not a farewell tour

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen could have chosen to return to Pittsburgh out of sentimentality. Out of convenience. Out of sheer financial good sense. And while the outfielder can appreciate the symmetry of returning to the club he helped define during its brilliant if relatively brief return to relevance a decade ago, his decision to come back to the Pirates on Friday had little to do with history. “I want to win, plain and simple,” McCutchen said after signing a one-year, $5 million deal t

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine