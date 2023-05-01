Boise Fire Department units searching river after receiving report of missing kayaker

Marine units are searching the swift-flowing Boise River after receiving a report of a missing kayaker Monday, Boise Fire Department spokesperson Lynsey Amundson told the Idaho Statesman.

The Boise Police Department is also on the scene, Amundson said, and was monitoring from bridges and elsewhere.

On Friday, the Boise Fire Department posted a “Dangerous River Condition” notice, meaning conditions are “extremely dangerous” for people and pets. Officials recommended that people not recreate in the river, as current conditions can be life-threatening.

As river flows increase because of warmer temperatures and spring snowpack runoff, several stretches of the Greenbelt have already closed because of flooding.