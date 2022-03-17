Boise elementary school briefly placed on lockdown as police investigated, district says

Garfield Elementary School in Boise was briefly placed under lockdown Thursday and parents were asked to avoid the area, a Boise School District spokesperson said.

Shortly after at 3:02 p.m., the district tweeted that police had given the school the “all clear” and normal operations had resumed. The district said initially that Boise police had asked it to limit activity near the school as police investigated in the area.

A Boise police spokesperson confirmed that a male suspect was taken into custody near Leadville and Boise avenues after fleeing a traffic stop into a nearby neighborhood. The scene is now secure and officers were clearing the area.

When asked why a traffic stop prompted Boise School District to avoid the area, Williams said the suspect fled and officers were looking for him. It is not clear why the man was initially stopped.

More than 10 police cars were near the scene around 3:20 p.m.

Williams said an investigation was ongoing.