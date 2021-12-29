Need to get out of Boise’s cold weather? Warm-up shelter opens for homeless people

Snow makes a mess of the sidewalks along Capitol Blvd. in downtown Boise on Dec. 29, 2021 in which crews are preparing to close the street for Friday night’s New Year’s Eve Potato Drop event. The National Weather Service is forecasting very cold temperatures in the Treasure Valley from Friday night through Sunday. Snow will continue on Thursday.

With bitter cold temperatures expected in Boise for the rest of the year, city and community leaders are providing resources for homeless people.

Our Path Home, a public-private partnership in Ada County, has opened a warm-up day shelter at 511 S. Americana Blvd., in downtown Boise. Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day, the shelter will have hot beverages, said Jodi Peterson, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary, one of Our Path Home’s partners.

Showers, case management, extra warm clothes and meal services also continue to be offered at Corpus Christi House, another shelter, and Interfaith, which are both located in the same general location as the warm-up shelter, a block south of the intersection of Front and 16th streets.

“The warm-up shelter creates additional space to get people out of the cold and into shelter,” Peterson said. “It’s so dangerous (to be out) in this cold weather.”

Guests will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry, and double face masks are required for all people older than 2 years, Peterson said. The shelter will provide masks for those who do not have them. Transportation is also available for those in need of other COVID-19 resources, like testing, vaccination or other health needs.

Currently, there are no COVID-19 cases among the homeless guests at Corpus Christi and Interfaith, Peterson said. She added that, while new people cycle in and out of the shelters on a daily basis, around 60% of regular shelter users are vaccinated against COVID-19, which is “making a world of difference.”

The special winter shelter will be open through March 31.

What to do if you see someone in trouble?

While Peterson said the shelters continue to take donations of warm clothing — hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, etc. — she suggested residents carry some potential donations with them in their cars. That way, if they see someone who looks improperly dressed for the weather, they can offer them warm clothes directly and tell them about the warming shelter.

The National Weather Service is forecasting below-freezing temperatures in Boise until Monday, with highs below freezing expected every day. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday. The low temperature on Friday is expected to be 6 degrees, and a low of around 7 on Saturday.

The NWS is also predicting moderate snow accumulation in the Treasure Valley this week, with 2-4 inches expected through Wednesday afternoon, and around 1 inch expected Thursday.

If Boise residents see a person on the street who looks to be in trouble, they can call Interfaith directly at (208) 343-2630 and the shelter will conduct outreach.

Residents wishing to donate to the winter shelter — or to other Idaho housing nonprofits — can do so on the Avenues for Hope website. And people interested in volunteering to staff the warming shelter can email matt@interfaithsanctuary.org.