Boise apartments, including for students, lower-income tenants. Houses. Coming near you

Paul Schwedelson, David Staats, Rachel Spacek
·4 min read

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Boise

An apartment building proposed by Boise developer David Wali is progressing through planning stages.

The 91-unit building is planned at 818 W. Ann Morrison Park Drive near Boise State University. Named Capitol Student Housing, the building would include parking underneath four floors of two-, three- and four-bedroom units.

A design review hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at City Hall.

An architect&#x002019;s rendering of Capitol Student Housing, a proposed 91-unit building in the Lusk District.
An architect’s rendering of Capitol Student Housing, a proposed 91-unit building in the Lusk District.

Cedar and Sage Homes, an Eagle company, is proposing to build a 48-unit apartment building that includes 16 studio, 16 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom apartments.

The building, which is next expected to face a design review hearing, is at 5122 W. State St.

This rendering shows the proposed design of a 48-unit apartment project at at 5122 W. State St.
This rendering shows the proposed design of a 48-unit apartment project at at 5122 W. State St.

A developer represented by Beegawk LLC’s Kyle Sales has proposed two apartment buildings with 36 units at 2408 S. Broadway Ave., just west of Ivywild Park.

The application filed with the city of Boise is for a planned unit development. The project is being called the Veazey Park Apartments.

This rendering shows the proposed Veazey Park Apartments. This view looks north, just east of Broadway Avenue.
This rendering shows the proposed Veazey Park Apartments. This view looks north, just east of Broadway Avenue.

An affordable apartment complex on the Boise Bench is moving forward.

All 112 units are planned for people earning up to 60% of the area median income, according to the application. There are plans for 48 one-bedroom units, 40 two-bedroom units and 24 three-bedroom units. J Fisher Cos., a Centerville, Utah firm, is the developer.

The complex at 5522 W. Franklin Road is scheduled for a design review hearing on March 9.

This rendering shows the design of a proposed 112-unit affordable apartment complex at 5522 W. Franklin Rd. on the Boise Bench.
This rendering shows the design of a proposed 112-unit affordable apartment complex at 5522 W. Franklin Rd. on the Boise Bench.

Hubble Homes plans to build a 40-house subdivision near the northwest corner of West Lake Hazel and South Five Mile roads.

The 3.2 acres off West Goldenspire Drive are in unincorporated Ada County, outside Boise city limits, according to the application. The subdivision would have 44 total lots, including three common lots and one common drive.

Emily Baun, who works for Idahome Living Real Estate, proposes building 37 townhouses at 6776 E. Warm Springs Ave. in Southeast Boise.

The company applied for a neighborhood meeting list, one of the first steps required before the potential annexation and rezoning of the property.

The Southern Idaho Corp. of Seventh-day Adventists has plans to build an 11,296-square-foot community center at the site of the Cloverdale Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1115 N. Cloverdale Road in West Boise.

A permit was approved for contractors to excavate, grade and compact the site. Another permit is required to build the new building.

The permit was first reported by BuildZoom.

Kuna

Chase Craig, a developer with Boise Basin Development LLC, asked the city of Kuna to annex 51.6 acres for future development.

The parcels include farmland and a residence at 5055 E. Kuna Road.

In a Planning and Zoning Commission hearing, Craig said the request was just for annexation, but development would occur in the future and would connect to city services.

Craig mentioned Kuna’s need for affordable housing, “since the current median home price was over $400,000.”

Eagle

Ageless Men’s Health LLC, a medical-clinic company, leased 2,427 square feet of retail space at 1545 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Suite 101, Collliers reports.

Notable

Sales and prices of Treasure Valley land sold for development are rising. National home developers entering the Boise-area market caused Treasure Valley sales of land for residential development to skyrocket last year, a Boise commercial real estate agency says.

The entry of builders such as Lennar and KB Homes contributed to the sale of more than 4,500 acres for residential development, up 62% from 2020, TOK Commercial reports. The dollar value reached $300 million, more than double the 2020 total. That’s about $67,000 per acre.

“Residential land is expected to stay in high demand, however increased entitlement risk and municipalities’ policies on residential growth will be ongoing challenges for developers,” the report said. An entitlement is a set of local-government approvals needed to develop property.

Builders set a record by seeking 7,500 permits last year for new houses, TOK said. Their combined value totaled more than $2 billion. That’s about $267,000 per house.

It was also a big year for industrial land, with nearly 600 acres sold for a combined $72 million, mostly in Canyon County, TOK said.

The bars show the number of permits (scale at left). The line shows their value (scale at right).
The bars show the number of permits (scale at left). The line shows their value (scale at right).
The bars show the number of permits (scale at left). The line shows dollar values (scale at right).
The bars show the number of permits (scale at left). The line shows dollar values (scale at right).
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Oilers' Brendan Perlini found out from his mom that he got waived

    Tough news to have to hear from your mom.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.