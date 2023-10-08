Boiling Point star Izuka Hoyle shares "fear" over possible season 2 return

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Boiling Point actress Izuka Hoyle explained that while there would be "a lot of fear" for a potential season two, she would return to the show for a second outing.

Hoyle returns to the world of Boiling Point as the character Camille, who she played in the critically acclaimed 2021 feature film, which was itself based on a short film.

The series follows Vinette Robinson's head chef, Carly, and her team trying to deal with the challenges of running a new restaurant. Like the film, the show has received acclaim and in an interview with Radio Times, Hoyle has spoken about returning for a second season.

"I think I would. With each time you do this, if season 1 is received as well as the film is, there is that added bit of pressure," Hoyle said.

"Obviously, if you’re asked back, your part and your time there is only ever going to increase, and then you have that fear and that imposter syndrome, which is like, 'Right, third time lucky, this is where they might figure out that we’re all just throwing s**t at the wall and seeing what sticks.' Not that, but far more calculated than that."

She continued: "There’d be a lot of fear, but I think it’s in the moments of fear where you choose to be brave where the magic happens. That kind of ritual has always occurred when making Boiling Point, and it’s always paid off. I would, definitely – my knees would quiver, but they wouldn’t buckle."



Hoyle also stars in Big Boys, which recently got an exciting season two update. Meanwhile, Hoyle's Boiling Point co-star Lauryn Ajufo is starring in an upcoming Netflix teen drama and Stephen Graham is starring in a time-shifting murder story for Netflix.

Boiling Point airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

