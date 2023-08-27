Boilermech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BOILERM) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.0175

The board of Boilermech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BOILERM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.0175 per share on the 13th of September. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.9%, which is below the average for the industry.

Boilermech Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Boilermech Holdings Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 64.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.015 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.0175. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.6% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Boilermech Holdings Berhad hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On Boilermech Holdings Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Boilermech Holdings Berhad stock. Is Boilermech Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

