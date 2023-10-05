Boil-water advisory lifted in Region of Queens Municipality

After nearly two months, the Region of Queens Municipality lifted its boil-water order. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC - image credit)

After nearly two months, water customers in the Region of Queens Municipality are no longer under a boil-water advisory.

The municipality posted a message on its website Thursday saying that the provincial Environment Department had approved lifting the measure and that "water quality production issues" had been resolved.

The advisory had been in place since Aug. 9, after the area's water treatment facility was damaged by a lightning strike during a storm.

Last week, Mayor Darlene Norman told CBC News council had voted to send a letter to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to see if customers could get a break on their water bill. She said the review board would need to approve any changes to water bills.

Norman also said the municipality is looking to train staff to upgrade their licensing so that they would be able to determine when a boil-water advisory could be lifted. The municipality had hired a consulting company for that work while the recent advisory was in place.

