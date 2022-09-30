Boil water advisory issued for Three Hills, Alta. due to 'number of water main breaks'

Three Hills, Alta. is under a boil water advisory. (Malone Mullin/CBC - image credit)

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for Three Hills, Alta. Thursday.

In a critical update, the alert said the town is issuing a boil water advisory until further notice due to the number of water main breaks in the area.

A notice from the town asked citizens to bring water to a rapid rolling boil for one minute prior to use and to preferably drink bottled water.

"Limit use for emergencies only. Take all necessary precautions. Follow the directions of local authorities. Seek medical attention if necessary," the town notice read.

The Alberta Emergency Alert said the water is still safe to shower and bathe in.

The next update will be provided Friday morning.

Three Hills is approximately 120 kilometres northeast of Calgary.