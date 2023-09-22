Boil Water Advisory Continues for Windsor-Essex County

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, the Medical Officer of Health at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, issued a crucial reminder to consumers that the Boil Water Advisory initiated on September 13, 2023, remains in full effect.

This advisory pertains to consumers within the Wheatley Water Distribution System, encompassing several waterline associations, including the 3rd Concession Waterline Association, 3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association, KOA Waterline Association, Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association, Tecumseh Road Waterline Association, Tilbury Townline Waterline Association, Cedar Inn Waterline Association, and the Leamington (Wheatley) Distribution System.

Consumers residing in these areas are strongly advised to utilize either bottled water or boil tap water vigorously for at least one minute before using it for consumption, infant feeding, or any food and ice preparation activities. This precaution is essential to ensure the safety of the affected communities.

For comprehensive information regarding boil water advisories, concerned individuals are encouraged to visit the dedicated Boil Water Advisory webpage for additional guidance and updates.

The Health Unit's announcement clarifies that the boil water advisory will remain in place until further notice. The health and well-being of the affected residents remain a top priority for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, and they continue to monitor the situation closely.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter