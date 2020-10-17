Bohemian Rhapsody star joins Anne Hathaway's heist comedy

From Digital Spy

Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton is officially part of an all-star cast in director Doug Liman's upcoming heist film.

Written by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight, this movie places Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the shoes of two romantically-involved thieves who attempt a jewellery heist at London's iconic department store Harrods.

Set during the coronavirus pandemic, it's fittingly titled Lockdown.

Via Deadline, it's been confirmed that both Sir Ben Kingsley (Iron Man 3) and Mindy Kaling (Ocean's 8) have also joined the movie – Ben Stiller, Lily James, Stephen Merchant, Mark Gatiss, Jazmyn Simons and Dulee Hill are already on the list of stars.

What. A. Cast. That. Is.

Elsewhere on Liman's radar is a possible action movie shot and set in space with Tom Cruise.

Details are being kept under wraps right now, but the actor is reportedly working alongside Elon Musk's Space X and NASA as preparation.

