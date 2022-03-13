The bohemian mashup home showcasing a lifetime’s art

Nell Card
·4 min read

There is a dresser or display cabinet in almost every room in artist Mark Hearld’s house. In the front room, for example, he commissioned a local furniture maker to build an enormous, architectural “cabinet of curiosities”. Placed on the shelves or tucked under the arches are objects and ephemera gathered over a lifetime of making, finding, swapping and collecting. “The Laurence Sterne bust on the top shelf is based on the one in Shandy Hall by Joseph Nollekens,” explains Hearld. “The crepe paper party hat he’s wearing is from the Porte de Vanves flea market in Paris. I’ve brought the two together in an irreverent pairing, because I felt that the bust was a little too serious for my house. The party hat brings him to life in a sort of fusion of high literary culture and 1930s party culture – a bohemian mashup, if you like.”

For Hearld – whose work encompasses collage, textile and wallpaper design, linocut printing and sculpture – the art of bargain hunting is akin to an act of creativity. “I find buying or finding an object is quite similar to actually creating one yourself,” he has previously explained. “They both satisfy a similar aesthetic impulse. Obviously if you make it, it’s a bit more virtuous, but if you find something cheap and you bring it home, that does feel almost like an act of creativity. And then, placing it next to other things is like making a 3D collage.”

Hearld lives in the centre of York, in a late-Georgian, four-storey house. Over the years, a Victorian extension has been added and a 70s infill extension has been given a glass roof, making it “good for exhibitions’’. From the street, passersby will notice an illuminated, super-sized robin looking out of the central bay window – a salvaged 1960s Christmas decoration that once perched above a shop awning. “I like things that are decorative or theatrical,” says Hearld. “And objects that feel slightly improbable in an interior. Even if I wanted to be tasteful, I would probably end up being a little bit raucous by mistake.”

Raucous is an apt description. Hearld’s latest exhibition and forthcoming book are both titled Raucous Invention – The Joy of Making. Together, they celebrate the vitality and imperfection of Hearld’s work. The book in particular explores how the exuberance of his work flows into and throughout his home. “I definitely have the sense of art and life being one and the same,” Hearld explains.

Even if I wanted to be tasteful, I would probably end up being a little bit raucous by mistake

Hearld’s work is endlessly inspired by nature. He studied illustration in Glasgow, followed by natural history illustration at the Royal College of Art. It follows that creatures of all shapes and sizes appear throughout his home – a lifesize terracotta goose on a dresser, decoy ducks, a pied hare frozen behind a glass display case and a glorious tiled mural in the kitchen depicting a free-ranging flock of peacocks.

But birds and animals are just one area of interest for this semi-obsessive collector – Staffordshire pottery, children’s toys and mochaware also abound. Hearld is similarly drawn to workaday, artist-designed objects, such as his 1930s coffee set designed by the English artist Graham Sutherland. On another overladen dresser in the “stone room” (the original Georgian kitchen – hence the flagstone floor) is a display of pieces by contemporary slipware potters, such as Dylan Bowen, Geoffrey Fuller and Paul Young. “I’m very interested in living artists’ work and I love the idea of not just being a fine artist,” he explains. “I love the idea of designing things that people use, or rather ephemeral objects that just delight and enrich.”

I ask Hearld to explain in what way the making of his home – which he describes as “just the right side of bohemian chaos” – is comparable to the process of creating a collage. We study the yellow mantelpiece in his front room and he describes how there is a formality to the placement of the two corn dollies, which have been formed into the shape of Devonshire crosses. His EQ Nicholson collage is positioned just so, as are the candlesticks and the pack of wooden hounds that run along the picture rail above. But, rather than leave it at that, the scene is layered with letters, cards and found objects – “the detritus and the ephemera that life throws at the interior finds its place,” says Hearld.

At home, as in his art, it’s about finding the worth in discarded bits of paper. “Placing objects in a room is the same as pasting bits of paper,” Hearld explains. “With collage, certain artefacts or pieces of paper are placed thoughtfully and schematically to provide structure. And then other aspects – maybe surprising or discordant – find their way alongside those thought-out elements. It’s being open enough to find that discarded bit of paper, really only to represent itself, but in being there, adds exponentially to the dynamic of the picture. It’s the tension between those two things that creates energy and vivacity. For me, that’s why so many interior designed rooms fall short – they feel too rehearsed. It’s a life lived in a room that makes it exciting, I think.”

Raucous Invention: The Joy of Making by Mark Hearld is published by St Jude’s Prints, £35 (stjudesprints.co.uk)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Some WestJet customers still waiting on refunds for flights cancelled in 2020

    Two years after the pandemic ruined their travel plans, several frustrated WestJet customers say they're still waiting for refunds — or confirmation they even qualify for one — after the airline cancelled their flights or vacation packages in 2020. The customers complained of difficulties trying to communicate with WestJet about their cases and suggested the airline was trying to make it hard for them to collect their cash. "I think they're just trying to hang on to our money," said Susan Andrew

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.