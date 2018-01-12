Bohannon, Iowa rally from 20 down, beat Illinois in OT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Jordan Bohannon scored 29 points to help Iowa rally from a 20-point deficit for a 104-97 overtime win over Illinois on Thursday night.

It was Iowa's second-largest comeback in school history. The biggest comeback was 22 points, also against Illinois in 1987. Thursday's game marked the Hawkeyes' first Big Ten victory, and dropped the Illini to 0-5 in conference play.

Bohannon's three-pointer in overtime put the Hawkeyes up 99-90 and sealed the win.

''That shot by Jordan was the dagger,'' said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. ''It was huge, no doubt.''

Iowa (10-9. 1-5) outscored Illinois (10-8, 0-5) 14-7 in overtime after Illinois guard Trent Frazier sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

''Frazier is quite a player,'' McCaffery said. ''I really like him.''

So does Illinois coach Brad Underwood.

''Trent did a phenomenal job for us,'' he said. ''I just need to do a better job at halftime, find a way somehow. We gave up 63 points in the second half and overtime. Think about that. Sixty-three points. First half was fun to watch, not so much the second.''

Tyler Cook scored 21 points and Luka Garza added 19 for Iowa. Frazier led Illinois with a career-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers, while Leron Black and Aaron Jordan added 18 points each.

Illinois, fueled by runs of 13-0 and 10-0 run early in the game, leaped to a 54-41 halftime lead and seemed headed to an easy home win. But Iowa outrebounded the Illini 46-26, including 20-9 in the second half, and outscored Illinois 33-11 from the free-throw line.

''What did I say at halftime?'' McCaffery said after the game. ''Well, nothing that smart. Stay the course. Climb back into the game. Work to get us back into the game. They did, and I am really proud of my guys tonight.''